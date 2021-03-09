California-Based Consultant Robert Taylor Launches YouTube Channel

SANGER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Professional consultant Robert Taylor is pleased to announce the launch of a brand-new YouTube channel. The channel focuses on his professional career and is made up of videos educating viewers about different aspects of consulting.

Taylor is a former public adjuster turned consultant who is currently based in Sanger, California. His area of expertise is insurance consultancy, with a specialty in risk management and advisory.

So far, Robert Taylor has published three videos to his channel, each focusing on a different aspect of professional consulting. According to the About tab on his YouTube channel, the purpose of the platform is for Taylor to discuss the ins and outs of consulting and what a consultant can do for a business.

In the first video, Taylor explains why consulting is far more than simply offering advice and emphasizes key responsibilities and services consultants offer to businesses.

The second video featured on the new YouTube channel explains the main differences in terms of the roles and responsibilities of consultants versus advisors, two positions that many people mistakenly believe are the same. In this video, Taylor touches on the unique skills and abilities required for each.

In the third and final video, Robert Taylor provides some information on the skill set that a consultant must have to be successful. Such a skill set includes critical thinking and the ability to gather resources.

For those wishing to connect with Taylor directly, they can click the About tab on his YouTube channel, where links to his personal website and Twitter profile are provided.

About Robert Taylor

Robert K Taylor is a former public adjuster turned insurance consultant from Sanger, California. He consults in a risk advisory capacity. Throughout his career, he has developed his work ethic to become a critical thinker capable of solving complex problems and his listening skills to help direct clients. When he is not consulting, he enjoys time with his hobbies such as watching sports, playing golf, and travelling.

