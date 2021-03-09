Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.03.2021
09.03.21
08:12 Uhr
09.03.2021
RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries to Participate in 33rd Annual Roth Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced it will participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference, which will be held virtually March 15 - 17th. Robert Dawson, President and CEO, and Peter Yin, CFO, will host 1x1 meetings with investors on March 16th.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with RF Industries management, please contact either your Roth representative, or MKR Investor Relations at RFIL@mkr-group.com.

A pre-recorded webcast of RF Industries' formal investor presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the company's website at www.rfindustries.com prior to the event.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectors, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York, Vista, California, Milford, Connecticut and North Kingstown, Rhode Island. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

CONTACT:

MKR Investor Relations Inc.
Todd Kehrli
Analyst/Investor Contact
(213) 277-5550
rfil@mkr-group.com

SOURCE: RF Industries, Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/634452/RF-Industries-to-Participate-in-33rd-Annual-Roth-Conference

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
