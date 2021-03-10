Anzeige
WKN: A2PWC9 ISIN: CA83085J2011 
Stuttgart
09.03.21
17:42 Uhr
0,080 Euro
+0,001
+0,76 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
10.03.2021 | 00:32
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Announces Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF)("Sky Gold Corp." or the "Company") announces it has granted a total of up to 1.75 million stock options to directors and consultants of the company exercisable at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of one year from the date of grant. The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties globally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"
Mike England, CEO&DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/634539/Sky-Announces-Option-Grant

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
