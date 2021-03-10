Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2021) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC Pink: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") announced today that 14.2 million of the previously issued the share purchase options ("Options") have been exercised resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of $1.92 million to further capitalize the company.

Company's Chairman, Andrew Ryu exercised 8.65M options to increase his share position, and Marshall Gunter, Company's Chief Executive Officer, exercised 2,357,700 options.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com.

