BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("the Company")

Voting Rights and Capital



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 10 March 2021 its issued share capital consisted of 22,017,990 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 10 March 2021, the Company held 10,081,532 Ordinary Shares in treasury (31.41% of the Company's total issued share capital including treasury shares).

Kevin Mayger

10 March 2021

Shareholders should use 22,017,990 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.