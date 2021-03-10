Altona Rare Earths Plc - Notification of Major Holding
London, March 9
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
|Altona Energy
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Name
|Paul McKillen
Kathryn McKillen
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|N/A
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
|Name
|N/A
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|N/A
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
|24 February 2021
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|8 March 2021
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|4.99%
|N/A
|4.99%
|14,413,040
|Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|2.16%
|N/A
|2.16%
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00BFZNKV91
|720,000
|4.99%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|720,000
|4.99%
|Place of completion
|United Kingdom
|Date of completion
|24th February 2021
