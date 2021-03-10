Anzeige
10.03.2021 | 08:10
Altona Rare Earths Plc - Notification of Major Holding

PR Newswire

London, March 9

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:Altona Energy
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
NamePaul McKillen
Kathryn McKillen
City and country of registered office (if applicable)N/A
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
NameN/A
City and country of registered office (if applicable)N/A
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:24 February 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):8 March 2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.99%N/A4.99%14,413,040
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		2.16%N/A2.16%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rights% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BFZNKV91720,0004.99%
SUBTOTAL 8. A720,0004.99%

Place of completionUnited Kingdom
Date of completion24th February 2021
