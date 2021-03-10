DJ EQS-News: Symphony and AccessFintech Partner to Extend Data, Shared Workflow and Collaboration to the Financial Industry

EQS-News / 10/03/2021 / 01:40 EST/EDT Partnership will deliver collaboration efficiency through a secure, risk compliant interoperability of Symphony and AccessFintech solutions LONDON, NEW YORK & TEL AVIV / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Symphony Communication Services (Symphony) and AccessFintech today announced a partnership to extend data sharing, communications, and workflow collaboration across their platforms. The partnership combines Symphony's collaboration and communication platform with AccessFintech's data management and workflow network solution to expedite the resolution of discrepancies such as trade fails and mismatches in the post-trade environment. Regulations such as CSDR in Europe, new risk management controls, and an expanding partner-firm ecosystem add complexity to exception management resolution. Enriching AccessFintech's workflow with Symphony's communication platform further empowers operations professionals to expedite the resolution of trade exceptions with greater ease and efficiency. "We believe there is tremendous value in a joint proposition with AccessFintech," said Brad Levy, President, and Chief Commercial Officer, Symphony. Levy continued, "our companies share a similar mission to enable more seamless collaboration, and information flow across the financial community and this partnership furthers that objective." An estimated 6% of trades fail, and resolving exceptions is highly inefficient, forcing institutions to reserve capital on their balance sheets for incomplete and open positions. To help solve this, AccessFintech's data management and workflow solution integrates with Symphony's secure communication platform and trusted user directory of over half a million financial services professionals. Informed by details including role/function, title, and location, Symphony's directory expedites identifying and connecting with ecosystem participants for exception resolution. Commenting on the partnership with Symphony, CEO of AccessFintech Roy Saadon said, "Financial markets have reached a point where participants are ready to co-operate meaningfully with each other, in a way that was unthinkable a few years ago. Our partnership with Symphony demonstrates that spirit of collaboration, both between us and amongst our clients. Cloud-based collaborative working is here. Operating securely and seamlessly, the partnership with Symphony will drive efficiencies and reduce friction and risk across the trade lifecycle." Symphony's collaboration and messaging platform was built for the needs of the financial services industry, with over 470 companies worldwide. The platform allows users and applications to share information in a secure and compliant way. In 2020, the company saw record growth with a 32% increase in monthly active users and over 60 million messages sent every month, solidifying Symphony's position as one of the world's largest communities in financial services. AccessFintech has created a network of participants sharing financial data and standardising workflows. Market participants use the network to collaborate on exception resolution, distribute data, and onboard vendors to create a complete ecosystem for data and workflow management. Since launch, AccessFintech has already gone live with 5 financial products and is in proof-of-concept or live testing with another 6 products. The collaboration ecosystem has the participation of more than 85 of the leading global banks and broker-dealers, custodians, asset managers and has created workflow partnerships with industry vendors and peers. Settlement message volumes on the AccessFintech network have grown exponentially. Over the past 6 months, there has been a 2.5 x volume increase, reaching 700 million a month in January 2021. Media Contacts: Symphony Odette Maher +44 (0) 7747 420807 / odette.maher@symphony.com AccessFintech Serra Balls +44 7775 763018 / accessfintech@eternapartners.com About Symphony: Established in 2014, Symphony is the cloud-based messaging and collaboration platform that securely connects markets, organizations, and individuals. Powered by a growing and open app ecosystem and protected with customer-controlled encryption key infrastructure, Symphony's communications platform increases workflow productivity while maintaining global regulatory compliance. Already the platform of choice for the financial services industry, Symphony unifies the enterprise workflow to boost productivity in any information-centric business. Symphony currently has over half a million users from more than 470 companies worldwide, powering over 60 million monthly messages. For more information, please visit www.symphony.com. About AccessFintech: AccessFintech uses technology to evolve the financial industry operating model. Its aim is to transform the model to drive control, transparency, efficiency, and collaboration across the whole financial ecosystem. The company has a self-service ethos, where risk is mutualized, and there is better, more enlightened decision-making across organizations and functions. It was founded in 2015 by a team of financial industry veterans with proven experience, creativity, and expertise in driving efficiency and solving problems in the context of the global capital markets. AccessFintech has created and operates a unique network of financial industry participants, sharing data and collaborating on exception resolution of trades. The technology is designed in such a way that clients can quickly and easily adopt the service without significant resource allocation, enabling firm to control their risk management practices while increasing the number of services consumed. For further information, please go to AccessFintech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter. SOURCE: Symphony Communication Services, LLC 10/03/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2021 01:41 ET (06:41 GMT)