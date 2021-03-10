SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Workhorse Group Inc. - WKHS

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Workhorse Group Inc. ("Workhorse" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WKHS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Workhorse and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 23, 2021, the U.S. Postal Service ("USPS") issued a press release entitled "U.S. Postal Service Awards Contract to Launch MultiBillion-Dollar Modernization of Postal Delivery Vehicle Fleet." The press release stated, in relevant part, that the Company Oshkosh Defense, rather than Workhorse, had been awarded a lucrative "10-year contract . . . to manufacture a new generation of U.S.-built postal delivery vehicles that will drive the most dramatic modernization of the USPS fleet in three decades." On this news, Workhorse's stock price fell $14.88 per share, or roughly 47%, to close at $16.47 per share on February 23, 2021. The following day, February 24, 2021, the New York Times published an article entitled "Losing Bid for Postal Contract Proves Costly for Electric-Vehicle Maker," detailing the extent to which Workhorse had counted on securing the USPS contract and the economic impact of the Company's failure to secure it.

