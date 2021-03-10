

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production rose in January, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 1.0 percent year-on-year in January.



Manufacturing output remained unchanged annually in January.



Production in mining declined 13.0 percent, while those of energy sector grew 33.0 percent.



'Among the activities with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of food products and in the manufacture of computers and electronic products, which had recorded growth in the previous six months,' Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.0 percent in January.



