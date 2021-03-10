

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production rose in January after falling in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose 1.0 percent month-on-month in January, after a 0.7 percent fall in December. In November, output grew 0.8 percent.



Manufacturing output increased 0.2 percent monthly in January, while production of mining and quarrying industry declined 9.1 percent.



Among industries, production in metal industry and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply production grew by 1.5 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, industrial output gained 0.9 percent in January, after a 2.2 percent fall in the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial orders decreased 6.3 percent yearly in January, following a 15.1 percent decline in December.



