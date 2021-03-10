

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German vehicle maker MAN SE (MAGOF.PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2020 operating result was negative 631 million euros, compared to prior year's profit of 361 million euros.



Operating return on sales was negative 5.8 percent, compared to positive 2.9 percent a year ago.



According to the company, the massive volume decline in production, higher depreciation and amortization charges, and additional costs in connection with the launch of the new truck generation were the main factors weighing considerably on its profitability.



Sales revenue dropped 14 percent to 10.8 billion euros from 12.7 billion euros last year, primarily as a result of the weak new business.



Unit sales declined 17 percent to around 118,000 trucks, buses, and vans in 2020.



Incoming orders were 11.6 billion euros, down from prior year's 13.4 billion euros.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company expects sales revenue to rise due to volume-related factors, with increases at both MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America.



Operating result and operating return on sales before restructuring measures will improve dramatically compared with the prior-year figures.



The company expects that its operating result before restructuring expenses will be slightly positive in 2021.



