American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Investors Making Decisions with a Self-Directed IRA

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / At a recent post at American IRA's blog, the Self-Directed IRA administration firm mentioned a study that showed 33% of Americans do not have any retirement savings at all. In the post, American IRA addressed the topic of investing within a Self-Directed IRA, noting that "with a Self-Directed IRA, it's possible for investors to take hold of their financial destiny and make decisions for themselves."

The post notes that using an employer-sponsored retirement plan can be one way that investors automatically put money aside for retirement, slowly building retirement savings over time. The idea is to use compound returns-exponential growth-to fuel a powerful retirement portfolio after decades of retirement. But that does not mean this is the only option available to investors.

In the post, American IRA addresses the benefits of using a Self-Directed IRA. For example, the Self-Directed IRA can benefit investors who want to invest in a familiar asset class. An investor with a rich background in real estate investing, for example, can use a Self-Directed IRA to hold real estate assets, provided they follow the rules that come with retirement protections for these assets.

"This post is all about how investors can make their own choices," says Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "Investors sometimes feel that their only choice is to put money in the stock market. But with a Self-Directed IRA, an investor can give themselves all sorts of options. We like to inform investors about the capacity of a Self-Directed IRA, and this post talks about the kinds of freedoms investors enjoy when they want to make decisions for themselves."

The post also talks about different types of asset classes that investors can hold within a Self-Directed IRA, such as real estate, precious metals, private companies, private loans, and Single Member LLCs. This provides a wide range of choices for investors who want a diversified portfolio across multiple asset classes.

