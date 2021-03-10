Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.03.2021
Patent-News bei InnoCan Pharma: Weltneuheit im 19-Milliarden-Dollar-Markt!
WKN: 908093 ISIN: BMG702781094 Ticker-Symbol: FPO 
Tradegate
08.03.21
17:19 Uhr
0,017 Euro
-0,003
-16,67 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
10.03.2021 | 09:10
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
Petra Diamonds Ltd - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, March 9

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10 March2021LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra", "PDL" or the "Company" or, in conjunction with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Directorate Change

Further to the announcement made by the Company earlier today and pursuant to paragraph 9.6.12 of the Listing Rules, the Company announces that the appointment to the Board as a Non-Executive Director of Mr. Matthew Glowasky, whose prospective appointment was initially announced on 22 December 2020, became effective today immediately upon Admission.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the combined prospectus and circular published by the Company on 22 December 2020, which is available on the Company's website (www.petradiamonds.com/investors/2020-financial-restructuring/).

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Des Kilalea investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Marianna Bowes

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 243 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra conducts all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL' and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index. The Company's US$337 million notes due in 2026 will be admitted to the official list and trading on the regulated market of the Irish Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.

