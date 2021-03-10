

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) reported fiscal 2020 underlying profit of £25 million or 3.7p per basic share compared to £186 million or 26.7p per basic share last year.



Total profit for the year was £30 million or 4.4p per basic share versus £133 million or 19.0p per basic share in the previous year.



However, revenue for the year 2020 increased to £8.59 billion from the prior year's revenue of £8.41 billion.



Looking ahead, the company continues to project the earnings-based businesses, Construction Services and Support Services, to deliver underlying profit from operations for 2021 in line with 2019's £172 million.



Further, the board has recommended a final dividend of 1.5 pence per share for the year ended 31 December 2020. There was no interim dividend, so the total dividend for the year is also 1.5 pence per share, the company stated.



