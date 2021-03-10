Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2021) - Compel Capital o/a ScreenPro Security (CSE: SCRN) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company"), is pleased to inform its shareholders that the company, through its partnership with Enoura Medical in United Kingdom, has been approved by the National Health Service (NHS) in London UK and is now eligible to bid on NHS contracts by offering its suite of services and products.

The NHS of London is the medical agency for the City of London tasked with ensuring the medical health and safety of all of its 9.4 million citizens. To become a qualified supplier, the entity and its product offering have to be stringently reviewed and approved by the National Health Service (NHS) prior to bidding.

Enoura Medical has been working with ScreenPro for the last five months positioning the Company to provide solutions to the growing issues challenging London. For example, it is estimated that the overall value of the NHS tender for the city of London alone, is over 900 million GBP (equivalent to $1.574 Billion CDN) and illustrates how the country is preparing to screen its citizens for all variants of the virus for the next two years.

John McMullen, CEO, stated: "This is a global pandemic and to be part of this opportunity with our partner, Enoura Medical, is one more channel to develop ScreenPro's international profile and gain further revenue. Being approved to bid on opportunities such as these tenders is a testament to the effectiveness and quality of solutions we provide. Our goal is to be at the forefront of coronavirus solutions to successfully and safely reopen society."

The Company's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol SCRN.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro provides turnkey coronavirus screening solutions to the private sector. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high quality South Korean test kits and its strategic partnership with Canvas Labs in Vancouver and Integrated Explorations in Ontario. This platform allows ScreenPro to be a nationwide provider of a full-service testing solutions across Canada. In addition to providing test kits, ScreenPro has access to high quality PPE to ensure that its clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. (www.screenprosecurity.com)

About Enoura Medical

High-quality PPE & medical supplies for wholesalers, industries, pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, nursing/care homes and the average consumer. All of Enoura's products are hand selected by practising U.K. Doctors and are pre-checked and assured before delivery to the NHS and U.K. private healthcare facilities. (www.enoura.com)

For further information please contact:

John McMullen

Phone: 1-416-803-0698

Email: john@screenprosecurity.com

