

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L) reported a loss from continuing activities before tax of $1.27 billion for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to a loss of $1.65 billion, prior year. Loss per ordinary share from continuing activities in cents was 86.6 compared to a loss of 120.8. The loss was driven by non-cash exploration write-offs and impairments totalling $1.24 billion pre-tax.



Fiscal year sales revenue from continuing activities declined to $1.40 billion from $1.68 billion, last year. The Group said working interest production averaged 74,900 bopd, in line with expectations.



