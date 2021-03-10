The Golomoti solar plant is expected to come online in 2022. The plant will be used to provide grid stability and reduce national dependence on diesel generators and hydroelectric generation.From pv magazine France Infraco Africa, a unit of U.K.-based Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), and Canadian private equity firm JCM Power, will begin construction on the 20 MW Golomoti solar plant in Malawi in the current quarter. Completion of the solar facility, which is planned to be located in Dedza, about 100km southeast of the capital, Lilongwe, is scheduled for early 2022. The plant will ...

