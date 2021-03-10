

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer prices remained stable in February, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in February, same as in January.



The consumer price index for February is affected by Covid-19, as the drop in price observations remained larger than normal, the agency said.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased the most by 15.4 percent in February, mainly due to higher prices for tobacco.



Clothing and footwear cost increased 1.9 percent, due to the winter sale on cloths and shoes.



Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and fresh food, rose to 0.8 percent in February from 1.1 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in February.



