ProFinda Hires Yustina Saleh as Chief Product Officer and Head of Analytics

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProFinda is delighted to announce the addition of Dr. Yustina Saleh, who formerly led skill-based analytics at Emsi, The Analytics Center of Excellence at Rutgers, real-time labor analytics at Burning Glass, and labor market and demographic research for the State of New Jersey.

Saleh will serve as ProFinda's Chief Product Office and Head of Analytics. Yustina will lead the product, data science and R&D teams where she will help drive and accelerate unique Skills IP generation.

Expressing the teams' excitement CEO Roger Gorman said, "At ProFinda we are dedicated to advancing the science of skills and workforce optimization. So, we are thrilled to have Yustina join our leadership and help drive best of class thinking and innovation. We love her thinking, expertise, energy, and her innovative approach to client outcomes."

Saleh is joining ProFinda's leadership at a pivotal junction in their journey and bringing an array of extremely complementary experiences.

As the previous Executive Vice President of Research and Analytics for Emsi, Saleh explains her recent move: "There is a multitude of tools and products serving learning, recruitment, internal mobility, and workforce planning today. Using these single purpose tools immediately creates a trade-off. Before ProFinda there was never a product that intelligently synchronized all these pieces. With ProFinda I see the exact blueprint to the future of work where all the stakeholders are winning collectively. I see the win-win for all the players."

ProFinda has recently won clients who represent the largest, most complex businesses in the world, including members of the Big Four, leading banks and governments.

Deloitte Consulting LLP's Franz Gilbert, Vice President of Human Capital Ecosystem and Alliances, said, "COVID revealed to all of us how overdue we are in terms of workforce realignment, and optimization. This is why we are excited about this product category and the recent rapid innovations in skills intelligence, global workforce analytics, resourcing and workforce optimization, and talent marketplaces."

This current round will be used to accelerate ProFinda's skills and AI work, analytics, grow the US team and support implementations of new deployments across the US, Europe and Asia.

