

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed in lackluster trade on Wednesday as inflation worries persisted and investors looked ahead to the ECB meeting on Thursday for directional cues.



The central bank is seen stepping up its pace of emergency asset purchases to counter rising bond yields.



The benchmark DAX edged up 16 points, or 0.1 percent, to 14,453 after closing up 0.4 percent in the previous day.



Travel-related stocks were moving lower, with Lufthansa falling 1 percent and TUI AG declining 0.6 percent.



Adidas jumped 3.3 percent. After reporting a fall in Q4 profit, the sportswear maker said it expects strong top-line increase with sales to grow at a mid- to high-teens rate in fiscal 2021.



Vehicle maker MAN SE advanced 1.8 percent. The company expects sales revenue to rise in fiscal 2021 due to volume-related factors.



