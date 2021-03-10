

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's trade balance swung to surplus in January, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



Trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 107.4 million in January versus a deficit of EUR 106.8 million in the same month last year. In December, the trade deficit was EUR 173.3 million.



Exports grew 1.7 percent year-on-year in January and imports declined 7.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, exports declined 15.4 percent in January and import decreased 13.9 percent.



In January, the major export partners were US, Germany, Latvia and Russia and those of imports were Germany, Poland, Latvia and Russia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de