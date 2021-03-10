

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production rebounded at a faster than expected pace in January, data from the statistical office Insee showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production grew 3.3 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a 0.7 percent fall in December. Economists had forecast an increase of 0.5 percent.



Manufacturing output also expanded 3.3 percent, in contrast to December's 1.4 percent fall. The growth was largely driven by an 8.4 percent rise in machinery and equipment goods production and 7.2 percent rise in coke and refined petroleum products output.



Compared to February 2020, the last month before the first general lockdown, output remained lower in the manufacturing industry by 2.6 percent and by 1.7 percent in the whole industry.



Construction output surged 16.3 percent on a monthly basis after falling 9.2 percent a month ago. Mining and quarrying, energy and water supply and waste management output gained 2.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

