Home Bedding Market Size Worth $147.09 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 9.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home bedding market size is expected to reach USD 147.09 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028. The market is driven by the increasing consumer preference for adjustable beds, which has progressed in the lockdown caused by Covid-19 as an aid to suitably adjust the work-from-home culture. This trend has risen the penetration of customizable mattresses and bed linens, thereby boosting the market growth. Higher residential growth across regions indicating rising housing construction as well as housing permits is bound to revamp the market demand.

Key suggestions from the report:

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The regional demand for home bedding products is anticipated to grow due to the increase in the purchasing power of consumers, rising housing constructions, and growing consumer awareness regarding quality as well as sustainable bedding products

The offline distribution channel segment dominated the market by accounting for 68.9% share in 2020

By type, the bed linen segment held the largest share of 31.6% in 2020 owing to its higher penetration across households

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Home Bedding Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows, Blankets), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/home-bedding-market

According to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the construction of a total of 32,500 dwellings was permitted in Germany in November 2020. Compared with the corresponding period of 2019, this is an increase of 8.9% or 2,700 dwellings. However, the industry also faces significant instances of uncertainties projected by the International Sleep Products Association in 2018. For instance, the U.S. mattress industry has been affected by international trade. While imports of finished mattresses have continued to surge, their long-term significance is complicated by both higher tariffs on finished mattresses and many components, and a pending antidumping investigation on mattresses from China.

Increased consumer inclination towards working from their homes and beds has caused intermittent growth for premium and quality bedding products. According to Jerry Epperson, a mattress industry veteran and managing director of investment banking and corporate advisory firm Mann, Armistead & Epperson based in Virginia, the bedding industry enjoyed a year-over-year sales increase of more than 30% in October 2020. Moreover, the industry is benefiting from new innovations, such as high-tech adjustable bases, and interest in ancillary products sold, such as luxury pillows.

Higher traction towards designed bedrooms is linked to period dramas and active series on the OTT platforms wherein a large chunk of consumers is engaged as a cause of higher time spent indoors. One such period drama influencing a majority of consumers is Netflix's period drama Bridgerton. It turns out that the hit series has inspired many of us to add a touch of Regency-era decor into homes. Bridgerton bedrooms alone have gained increased popularity, with an 81% increase in Google search since the show aired, according to a blog by Real Homes as of 17th January 2021. This trend has influenced consumers to adopt layering as adding a mixture of different textures and tones into a bedroom by using cushions, bedsheets, and throws is a simple way to build a luxurious feel. This scenario is likely to offer growth opportunities for the market.

Bed linens held the largest share of 31.6% in 2020. This dominance is primarily due to the increasing consumer preference for quality over brands. This has encouraged manufacturers to offer new and improved quality products with attractive designs. With the increasing preference for superior quality products, companies are focusing on introducing plant-based bed linen that claims to be softer than cotton and provides breathability and moisture control.

Grand View Research has segmented the global home bedding market on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region:

Home Bedding Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Mattress



Bed Linen



Pillows



Blankets



Others

Home Bedding Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Offline



Online

Home Bedding Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Home Bedding Market

Acton & Acton Ltd.

American Textile Company

Beaumont & Brown Ltd

Boll & Branch LLC

WestPoint

Pacific Coast Feather Company

Hollander

Portico Inc.

Crane & Canopy

Bombay Dyeing

