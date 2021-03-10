InDex Pharmaceuticals presents at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference and Carnegie Nordic Virtual Healthcare Seminar

STOCKHOLM, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that CEO Peter Zerhouni will present the company at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday March 11, 2021 and at Carnegie Nordic Virtual Healthcare Seminar on Friday March 12, 2021, both at 13:30 CET.

The presentation at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference can be followed live or seen afterwards at https://kvgo.com/2021-global-healthcare-conference/index-pharma-march-2021, and will also be available on InDex's website (www.indexpharma.com) after the event.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The Company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis - a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in the treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The Company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB with email address certifiedadviser@redeye.se and phone number +46 8 121 576 90 is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

