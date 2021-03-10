John Laing Group's (JLG) performance improved significantly in H2. Activity levels (short-listed positions, investments and realisations) all picked up and underlying NAV/share grew 5%. This rebound looks set to continue into FY21 as JLG implements its new strategy amid a resurging infrastructure market. Its greenfield business model gives investors a unique way to gain exposure to this growth. While foreign exchange headwinds may mask growth in underlying NAV/share in FY21, for FY22 we forecast a 7.6% total return (ie growth in NAV/share plus dividend).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...