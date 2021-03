Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 09-March-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 605.72p

INCLUDING current year revenue 605.78p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)

As at close of business on 09-March-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 292.27p

INCLUDING current year revenue 292.27p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 09-March-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 419.57p

INCLUDING current year revenue 419.57p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 09-March-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 219.26p

INCLUDING current year revenue 219.26p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 09-March-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 171.92p

INCLUDING current year revenue 171.92p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 09-March-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 105.59p

INCLUDING current year revenue 105.60p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 09-March-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 162.79p

INCLUDING current year revenue 162.79p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596