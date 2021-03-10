

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) reported fourth quarter adjusted profit per share of $0.14 compared to a loss of $0.63, prior year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.71, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Excluding adjustments, pre-tax income improved 183% to $68 million.



Fourth quarter sales increased 17% to $489.6 million; local currency sales were up 20%. Analysts expected revenue of $448.99 million, for the quarter.



Shares of Tupperware Brands were down 6% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.



