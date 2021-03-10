MJ Biotech, Inc. Submits Final Designs for CBD Extraction Facility, and A Second Foundation for Further Expansion

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / MJ Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:MJTV), partner Genesis Botanical Research (GBR), is pleased to report they have broken ground on a second foundation which will be used to store hemp biomass. Plans for the structure arrived at GBR corporate offices, several contractors are currently placing. bids for the erection of the structure. Upon completion of this process plans will be submitted for official town approval.

Final designs on the erection of the primary extraction facility have been reviewed by Genesis Botanical and resubmitted to engineering to add additional square footage and height in order to accommodate extraction equipment. This effort was undertaken as well as to add to the structure a commercial loading dock to accommodate semitrucks for shipping and distribution.

GBR executives and project managers see the real possibility of having an oversupply of hemp biomass for the facility. This action was taken into consideration when the decision was made to expand the operational capacity. Satellite sites are also being considered for further expansion anticipated in early 2022.

For additional information please contact us at info@mjbiotech.us .

