New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2021) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI), d/b/a SFLMaven ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce another strong result in its latest "Famous Thursday Night Auction" event.

For the week ended Thursday, March 4th, 2021, the Company booked a total of $223k in gross weekly sales, including c.$196k from its Thursday Night Auction event alone.

Thursday's auction was highlighted by the sale of an 18k Art Deco 19.97ct Diamond Ruby Filigree bracelet, which closed for more than $6,700, and an 18k 8.06ct VS/F diamond Eternity Band, which closed for $4,660.

"This was another impressive auction highlighted by a number of truly spectacular pieces, ultimately ending up in the hands of impassioned bidders - an exciting evening event that resulted in strong sales," noted Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. "So far, 2021 has started with a bang for SFLMaven. We have generated a lot of buzz around our auction events, and we look forward to another strong show later this week."

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI), now doing business as SFLMaven, is a provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele around the world. SFLMaven has been in business since 2003, driving more than $130 million in sales since inception. Well known for its "Famous Thursday Night Auction" events, the Company is currently a top-rated seller on Ebay and has earned over 98,000 positive feedbacks from customers on its Ebay sales platform. For more information, please visit us at www.sflmaven.com.

