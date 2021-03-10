Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2021) - Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (TSXV: MTB) (OTCQB: MBYMF) (FSE: M9U) ("Mountain Boy" or the "Company") announces today its shares of common stock were approved for trading on OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") for early- stage and developing U.S. and international companies.

Lawrence Roulston, President and CEO, commented, "The listing of our shares on the OTCQB is an important milestone for the Company and provides a means of enhancing our visibility to prospective US investors. This listing will promote greater exposure and liquidity as we head into our 2021 exploration season."

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market for the purpose of determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC, and it provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the company on: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MBYMF/overview.

About Mountain Boy Minerals

Mountain Boy has five active projects spanning 406 km². in the prolific Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia.

The flagship American Creek project is centered on the historic Mountain Boy silver mine and is just north of the past producing Red Cliff gold and copper mine (in which the Company holds an interest). The American Creek project is road accessible, just north of the deep-water port of Stewart.

On the BA property, 178 drill holes have outlined a substantial zone of silver and base metal mineralization located 4 km from the highway.

Surprise Creek is interpreted to be hosted by the same prospective stratigraphy as the BA property and hosts multiple occurrences of silver, gold and base metals.

Southmore is located in the midst of some of the largest deposits in the Golden Triangle. It was explored in the 1980s through the early 1990s, and largely overlooked until Mountain Boy consolidated the property and confirmed the presence of multiple occurrences of gold, copper, lead and zinc.

On the recently acquired Theia project, work by Mountain Boy and previous explorers has outlined a silver bearing mineralized trend 500 meters long, highlighted by a recent sample that returned 39 kg per tonne silver (1,100 ounces per ton).

Mountain Boy is funded for the coming field season and plans to advance all of these projects. The Company is currently planning project specific exploration activities and will be releasing them over the upcoming months.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Lawrence Roulston

President & CEO

For further information, contact:

Nancy Curry

VP Corporate Development

(604) 220-2971

