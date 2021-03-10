U.S. and Canada Snow Blower Market Size to Reach Revenues around USD 865 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this U.S. and Canada snow blower market report.

The U.S. and Canada snow blower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Snow blower market in US and Canada is growing with an absolute growth of around 43% in terms of revenue and over 42% in terms of unit shipment from 2020 to 2026.

2. Two-stage snow blowers will dominate the North American snow blower market, accounting for around 58% share in 2020 and expected to reach revenues of over USD 496 million by 2026.

3. Electric cordless snow blowers are witnessing impressive traction because of rising environmental concerns and easy mobility. Thus, the market is expected to witness incremental growth approximately USD 14 million in terms of revenue and around 26 thousand units in terms of shipments during 2020 to 2026.

4. Snow blowers with a clearing width of <25 inches accounted for the majority share of around 57% in 2020 and is expected to grow with incremental revenue of approximately USD 145 million from 2020 to 2026.

5. The US accounts for around 84% share in North America's snow blower market in 2020 for the commercial segment and is likely to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

6. The US is witnessing stable demand in snow blower despite the pandemic, the overall impact of COVID-19 on the market remains low and is expected to mitigate in a shorter time.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by Product, Clearing Width, Stage, Distribution, Fuel Type, End-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 4 key vendors and 13 other vendors

U.S. and Canada Snow Blower Market - Segmentation

Walk-behind snow blowers hold a significant part of the largest U.S. and Canada snow blower market share with their growing demand in residential and commercial sectors. However, the number of players is restricted due to the high manufacturing cost. Spending on snow removal activities is expected to boost the market for walk-behind devices.

snow blower market share with their growing demand in residential and commercial sectors. However, the number of players is restricted due to the high manufacturing cost. Spending on snow removal activities is expected to boost the market for walk-behind devices. Greater than 25 inches of snow blowers observe high adoption in those in the US and Canada , which experience heavy snowfall. Two-stage devices are preferred to handle more than 18 inches of snow with ease due to their sturdier and heavier design. North America is likely to observe a shipment of over 681 thousand units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 6%.

, which experience heavy snowfall. Two-stage devices are preferred to handle more than 18 inches of snow with ease due to their sturdier and heavier design. is likely to observe a shipment of over 681 thousand units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 6%. The US constituted 84% revenue share of single-stage snow blowers in 2020. Single-stage devices are gas-powered and are efficient to clear snow up to 20 inches. These machines are self-propelled, lightweight, and convenient, increasing their application in the residential sector.

U.S. and Canada Snow Blower Market by Product

Walk-behind

Ride-on

Robotic

U.S. and Canada Snow Blower Market by Clearing Width

>25 Inches



U.S. and Canada Snow Blower Market by Stage

Single Stage

Two-Stage

Three Stage

U.S. and Canada Snow Blower Market by Distribution

Offline

Online

U.S. and Canada Snow Blower Market by Fuel Type

Gas-powered

Electric Corded

Electric Cordless

U.S. and Canada Snow Blower Market by End-users

Commercial

Residential

U.S. and Canada Snow Blower Market - Dynamics

Regions with heavy snowfall will spur the demand for equipment such as snow blowers in North America. Gas-powered snow blowers are sought-after for professional purposes owing to their bigger size and robust features, thereby enabling them to clear snow with a larger clearing width as compared to their electric or battery-operated counterparts. In addition, highways in North America experience congestion due to heavy snowfall, which blocks roads. Ontario in Canada witnesses traffic blockades as a result of snowfall. In these cases, large gas-powered snow blowers are used to remove the snow from the highway and clear the way. Major highways in the US also face transportation issues because of heavy snowfall, which creates delays in the transportation business due to late deliveries.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Changing Snowfall Trend in North America

Rising Focus on Promotional Strategies

Rising Technological Investments

Rising Importance of Safety Regulations

U.S. and Canada Snow Blower Market - Geography

The US accounts for a significant share in the snow blower market in North America. This can be attributed to the higher income levels and increased spending capacity on outdoor living spaces, thereby propelling the demand for outdoor power equipment or tools during the forecast period. With the ready availability of modern tech, professional landscapers are utilizing reliable techniques, which is expected to propel the business growth of the same. For instance, Husqvarna focuses on reducing the energy impact of its power tools, thereby maintaining the product line with a low environmental footprint. This leads to the production of more energy-efficient products, thereby encouraging a shift toward emission-free alternatives. In the snowy states of the US, consumers are selecting snow thrower equipment as per the area or region that needs to be cleared.

U.S. and Canada Snow Blower Market by Geography

US

Canada

Major Vendors

Ariens

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products Inc.

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Alamo Group

American Honda Motor

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Ego Power

GreenWorks

Lowe's Corporation (KOBALT)

Snow Joe

STIGA

Techtronic Industries Limited (TTI)

Vicon Heavy Industry

Walker Manufacturing

Wen Products

Yardmax Power Products

