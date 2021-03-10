G.research would like to invite you to the 12th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference Thursday, March 11th. This timely conference will feature presentations by senior management of several leading Specialty Chemical companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals.

9:20AM Introduction Rosemarie J. Morbelli, CFA 9:30 Hexion (Private) Craig Rogerson, Chairman, President CEO, George Knight, EVP CFO, Mark Bidstrup, SVP Treasurer 10:00 Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH) Guillermo Novo, CEO, Kevin Willis, CFO, Seth Mrozek, Director, IR 10:30 Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) Michael Barry, Chairman, President CEO, Mary Dean Hall, CFO Treasurer 11:00 Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) Peter Thomas, Chairman, President CEO, Benjamin Schlater, CFO 11:30 Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) Doug Dietrich, CEO, Matt Garth, VP of Finance Treasury, CFO 12:00PM Break 12:30 GCP applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) Simon Bates, President CEO, Craig Merrill, CFO 1:00 CMC Materials (NYSE: CCMP) Scott Beamer, CFO, Colleen Mumford, VP, Communications Marketing 1:30 Chase Corp. (NYSE: CCF) Adam Chase, President CEO, Mike Bourque, CFO, Ken Feroldi, Director, IR 2:00 Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC) Pat Quarles, CEO, Sami Ahmad, CFO 2:30 Ecolab, Inc. (NYSE: ECL) Christophe Beck, President CEO

