Real American Capital Corporation: RLAB Secures Trademark for "Healthy Living Soil"

PALM SPRINGS , CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / The US Patent and Trademark Office has awarded a trademark registration in the fertilizer category for the words "Healthy Living Soil" effective March 2, 2021, reported Dean Konstantine, CEO of Real American Capital Corp (OTC PINK:RLAB). The mark is for IC 001. US 001 005 006 010 026 and 046, and includes Natural fertilizers for agricultural use and for domestic use as well.

"This is best news we have hoped for ever since our parent company, RLAB, acquired the Healthy Living Soil company, a Nevada LLC, whose managing members, Ted Frowd and Jon R. Dougal also serve on the board of RLAB." Owning this mark, Konstantine said "now gives us the opportunity to market a soil conditioner and potting mix that we want to live up to the promise of its name."

Konstantine added the Healthy Living Soil's trademark was inspired by the educational video produced by the US Dept. of Agriculture, to promote its "Healthy Soils" campaign, narrated by Dr. Laura Danly of California 's Griffith Observatory. In the video, which has no connection with RLAB, Dr. Danly said "For decades, we thought the best hope for our living soil was to slow its loss. But farmers, ranchers and scientists are demonstrating we can actually build healthier, more productive and more resilient soils. The key is to ensure a healthy habitat for the billions upon billions of soil microbes which provide the foundation for all terrestrial life". The video is at https://youtu.be/6tJIkAjDjjo

Working with Jon Dougal and Ted Frowd on RLAB's new potting soil brand will be Henry Carey and Al Lakomskis (a.k.a "Farmer Al") who head up one of RLAB's future subsidiary targets, the In-Home Harvest company of Wilmington, CA. Carey said "Soils with healthy microbiomes are not only good for plants, providing them with the nutrients they need, but healthy soils actually help store carbon and prevent its release into the atmosphere."

"Farmer Al" added "Climate conditions, farmer profitability and the quality of our water can all be improved with healthier soil. As our global population grows, every acre of farmland -- and every inch of healthy soil-needs to be as productive and sustainable as possible. For the clients served by In Home Harvest, LLC and RLAB, we want them to know that the crops and medicine we grow for them come from the healthiest base available."

According to sustainability guru, Jon Dougal, "the composition of every gardener's soil is what makes all the difference in the world between plants that take root and thrive and those that do not. But most important, a healthy soil which is rich in organic matter not only will nurture and nourish plants, but also can help ensure a more sustainable habitat for the generation of billions of soil microbes necessary to build and promote healthier, more productive and resilient soils over time."

About Real American Capital Corp. (RLAB)

RLAB, a Delaware corporation, is listed as a Limited Information company, with its corporate profile available and its Transfer Agent verified via the OTC Markets Group: www.otcmarkets.com

RLAB's menu of US trademarks registered or applied for include Resurgent®; Clima-Soil, Clima-Glow, Earthly Goods; Nature Treating Nature; Born & Bred in the USA® (owned by RLAB since 2011) and now Healthy Living Soil ® (registered on March 2, 2021.)

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT:

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Real American Capital Corp. its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy.

CONTACT:

Dean Konstantine, CEO

www.RLABCO.com

Investor Relations: IR@RLABCO.com

SOURCE: Real American Capital Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634662/RLAB-Secures-Trademark-for-Healthy-Living-Soil