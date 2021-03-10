Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2021) - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTC Pink: SBMIF) released results from 5 more drill holes completed on its Captain volcanic massive sulphide deposit in New Brunswick. The 100% owned Captain copper/cobalt/ gold/silver Deposit is located along the "Brunswick Horizon", within a 20 kilometer radius and the same stratigraphic contact that hosts the world-class Glencore Brunswick No.12 and No.6 mines with reported past production totaling an aggregate 149.4 million tons of 8.72% zinc, 3.3% lead, 0.35% copper and 99 g/t silver.

The company's Captain, CNE, and Taylor Brook properties are all situated in the heart of the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp, one of the world's greatest zinc-lead-silver districts.

The company completed 15 holes, with 6 recently released and another 3 pending. The zone projects to the bedrock contact lying between 6-9 metres below surface. One hole was drilled beyond the strike extent of mineralization and was not sampled.

Drill holes CP-20-40 and 47 which intercepted 2.67% copper equivalent over 8.0 metres true width and 3.33% copper equivalent over 4.8 metres true width respectively occur approximately 110 metres directly up-dip of historic hole CP-08-13 which intercepted 5.53% copper equivalent over 7.3 metres true width. Drill holes CP-20-45 and 46 were drilled on approximate 45 metre projected extensions of past drill results at opposite ends of known strike limits, with neither holes intercepting significant mineralization.

R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO, stated: "The results reported today continue to confirm continuous high-grade copper-cobalt-gold-silver mineralization across tight-spaced 10m-wide sections along approximately 120 metres of strike and across an average true width of 8 metres. As noted in the previous release, the Captain Deposit's high grades, road access, close proximity to a rail head, and the deep-water port at Belledune near Bathurst, New Brunswick make for a very attractive direct-ship cash-generating opportunity."

The Captain Deposit hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Resource totaling 448,000 tonnes averaging 1.75% copper, 0.046% cobalt, and 0.30 g/t gold for a 2.2% copper equivalent, plus an inferred resource of 162,000 tonnes averaging 1.47% copper, 0.04% cobalt and 0.24 g/t gold for a 1.87% copper equivalent.

Drilling on the Captain Deposit now totals 10,452 metres over 53 holes across 120 metres of strike and is open beyond the deepest intersection to date at 359 metres yielding 1.12% copper over a down-hole length of 19.5 metres including a 2 metre interval of 5.46% copper, 0.093% cobalt, 0.30 g/t gold and 30.5 g/t silver in hole CP-09-23.

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a fully-funded Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold exploration at its flagship Golden Culvert Project, Yukon Territory and its McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, Canada.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.stratabound.ca, contact R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO, at 416-915-4157 or email info@stratabound.com.

