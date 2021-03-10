BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

(the Company)

(LEI:5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a poll, including ordinary resolution 11 and special resolutions 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:



(Resolution 11) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares



(Resolution 12) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.



(Resolution 13) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Resolution 14) To approve and adopt amended Articles of Association of the Company in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, all existing Articles of Association.



Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:



Votes for & Discretionary (%) Votes

against (%) Abstain Resolution 1: 2,775,274 100.00 0 0.00 992 Resolution 2: 2,755,057 99.55 12,323 0.45 8,886 Resolution 3: 2,776,266 100.00 0 0.00 0 Resolution 4: 2,759,931 99.82 4,992 0.18 11,343 Resolution 5: 2,769,656 99.87 3,583 0.13 3,027 Resolution 6: 2,765,597 100.00 0 0.00 10,669 Resolution 7: 2,762,453 100.00 0 0.00 13,813 Resolution 8: 2,771,428 100.00 0 0.00 4,838 Resolution 9: 2,776,239 100.00 0 0.00 27 Resolution 10: 2,772,656 100.00 0 0.00 3,610 Resolution 11: 2,763,427 99.54 12,812 0.46 27 Resolution 12: 2,759,326 99.39 16,940 0.61 0 Resolution 13: 2,766,208 99.73 7,583 0.27 2,475 Resolution 14: 2,768,295 100.00 0 0.00 7,971

Disclosure of Share Buy Back Authority Renewal

In accordance with the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8.3.2016 (the Buy-back and Stabilisation RTS).



BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) is amending its disclosure policy to include on a regulatory information services (RIS) details of its share buy-back authority which it renews annually. This authority was last renewed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 10 March 2021 when a special resolution was approved by shareholders authorising the Company to make market purchases of its own shares of up to a maximum of 14.99% of the Company's shares in issue (excluding any shares held in treasury).



The Company has authority to repurchase a maximum of 3,300,496 of its ordinary shares (being the outstanding shareholder authority at the date of this announcement). Such authority lasts until the next shareholder authority granted, or where expressly revoked by shareholders. The share buy-backs may be funded from the Company's resources (including redemptions on funds the Company has invested in and debt facilities). No maximum consideration payable has been determined by the Company, but the Company is unable to pay a price for any shares pursuant to the buy-back which would equate to a premium to the prevailing net asset value.



The Company has appointed J.P. Morgan Securities plc to act as its broker in respect of the Company's share buy-back programme.



The share buy-backs will be undertaken pursuant the Company's discount management programme.



This arrangement is in accordance with Chapter 12 of the UKLA Listing Rules and the Company's general authority to repurchase shares.





10 March 2021

