The technology developed by a business spun out of Stanford five years ago could deliver an electrolyte with energy density of more than 1 kWh/l.Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt is continuing to expand-this time outside Europe. The company has acquired U.S. lithium-metal battery start-up Cuberg and plans to open an R&D center in Silicon Valley. With the acquisition, Northvolt can integrate the start-up's electrolyte technology into its battery systems for considerably improved energy density. Until now, Northvolt has operated in Sweden, Germany, and Poland. Cuberg - which currently looks ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...