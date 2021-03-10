Digital Education Market Size to Grow at CAGR 33.28% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Education Market is Segmented by Tye (Instructor-Led Online Education, Self-Paced Online Education), by Course Type (Entrepreneurship & Business Management Courses, Science & Technology Courses, Others) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Education Category.

Digital Education Market is expected to Grow at 33.28% CAGR for 2020-2026

Currently, digital education solutions are gaining worldwide popularity owing to benefits like flipped classrooms, in which online activities are directed to discuss outside practical scenarios for thorough analysis and face-to-face interaction. The platform agrees with the student to enable the usage of technologically advanced educational solutions like blended learning, personalized learning, and flipped learning.

Major factors driving the growth of digital education market size are:

Improved internet penetration around the world

Reduced infrastructure cost and improved scalability using online learning

Rising demand for microlearning.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE DIGITAL EDUCATION MARKET SIZE

One of the main factors expected to drive the digital education market size during the forecast period is the rapid adoption of internet-enabled devices. The demand for digital education content is being fueled by factors such as increasing mobile device penetration and increased demand for personalized learning. Also driving the preference for digital education content is the increase of mobile cellular subscriptions, which enable customers to access digital content on their smartphones and tablets whenever they want.

Educational institutions are also adopting digital education content products from market vendors to offer tailor-made content that is integrated with the conventional curriculum. For example, Adobe Systems' Creative Cloud Libraries are used by educational institutions to develop virtual libraries. Such collaboration between educational institutions and market vendors is expected to drive the growth of digital education market size.

Furthermore, technological advancements like virtual classrooms provide lucrative growth opportunities in the near future for the companies that are presently offering online learning services.

DIGITAL EDUCATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America held the largest digital education market share during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of digital education market share are the collaboration between the government and network arenas and the institutional partnerships between digital education vendors and research specialists. Furthermore, the need to upgrade employee skill sets as well as technicalities among students in the region are pressuring universities and educational organizations to implement digital education platforms and services.

Instructor-led online education is a form of learning in which content is delivered from the instructor to the student. In this mode, the teacher gives students direct guidance during the course, either individually or in groups. This section includes all courses that include some kind of instructor-led portion for the purposes of this review.

The science and technology segment is expected to have a larger market size during the forecast period, based on Course Type. Health and medicine, engineering, physics, chemistry, and computer science are also covered in the science and technology segment.

Digital Education Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World.

DIGITAL EDUCATION MARKET SEGMENTS

Digital Education Market by Learning Type

Instructor-Led Online Education

Self-Paced Online Education

Digital Education Market by Course Type

Entrepreneurship & Business Management Courses

Science & Technology Courses

Others.

