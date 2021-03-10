Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.03.2021
Patent-News bei InnoCan Pharma: Weltneuheit im 19-Milliarden-Dollar-Markt!
WKN: A2QA53 ISIN: SE0014730719 Ticker-Symbol: 384A 
Frankfurt
10.03.21
08:07 Uhr
0,870 Euro
+0,010
+1,16 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
10.03.2021 | 17:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: ChromoGenics AB (publ) receives observation status (93/21)

On March 3, 2021, TopRight Nordic Aktiebolag (publ) disclosed a public takeover
offer to the holders of shares and warrantsin ChromoGenics AB (publ). 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may
be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover
offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (CHRO,
ISIN code SE0014730719, order book ID 135174) and the warrants (CHRO TO3, ISIN
code SE0015195367, order book ID 213442) in ChromoGenics AB (publ) shall be
given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice, please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
