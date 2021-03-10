Nasdaq Stockholm AB: ChromoGenics AB (publ) receives observation status (93/21)

On March 3, 2021, TopRight Nordic Aktiebolag (publ) disclosed a public takeover offer to the holders of shares and warrantsin ChromoGenics AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (CHRO, ISIN code SE0014730719, order book ID 135174) and the warrants (CHRO TO3, ISIN code SE0015195367, order book ID 213442) in ChromoGenics AB (publ) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice, please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB