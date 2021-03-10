Giving Back To The Community During The Most Difficult Times, Reece Mennie Is An Entrepreneur Who Wants To Help Change The Status Quo

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Already an expert in the business world and with an excellent reputation, Reece Mennie did not need to do anything else other than maintain his current status. However, that was not enough for the entrepreneur who decided that he wanted more than just the status quo that he had built.

"I am the CEO of both award-winning alternative investment introducing firm, Hunter Jones, set up in 2013, and professional property development company HJ Collection. I have extensive experience in sourcing, developing, introducing and raising capital for lucrative property developments UK and worldwide," Reece states.

What Reece needed was the right moment to act and have time to develop his creative ideas. When the world went into lockdown, Reece was given this time and space to thoroughly develop his new business ideas.

"I utilized the recent lockdown period to evaluate my existing business interests and develop new ways of giving back to the wider business community. I'm always willing to learn to keep myself ahead. Unique is a very understated word for 2020. Last year was like no other, and we have had to learn to adapt to the new way of living and working it has presented to us. Although it has been unprecedented and challenging, I have been lucky enough to have a great team around now, so we have met and overcome every difficulty and bit of adversity with confidence and professionalism," Reece explains.

From these difficult times in lockdown and with the help of his amazing team, Reece created two new businesses: a marketing company and a fitness gym and boxing academy that doubles as a training facility for new boxers as well as a community center to provide a space for those who need it.

"As a result of the lockdown, I launched digital marketing agency, Bigas Marketing, to help businesses and brands develop successful cost-effective marketing strategies with a strong ROI; together with the launch of a new boxing academy and gym, the Dennis & Dyer Boxing Academy, who are dedicated to helping grow the next generation of UK hailing professional boxers, whilst also being a hub for the local community, helping members reach peak performance in their mental and physical health," Reece comments.

It is evident from all of his work that Reece has a knack for entrepreneurship, which he gained by watching his father growing up. Also an entrepreneur, he inspired Reece to become a part of the industry himself.

"Growing up, I was always looking up to my father who owned his own business, so I'd say an entrepreneurial flair and mindset was instilled in me from a young age. I always knew a conventional 9-5 career wasn't going to be for me, and I wanted to be able to make a change and provide a service and solution to consumers. I'd now consider myself a serial investor and entrepreneur with an unrivalled expertise in the UK alternative property investment sector," Reece recounts.

Now with 2021 here, Reece is continuing to push ahead and continue to reach new heights. His main goal is to continue to give back to the community around him and develop affordable living in the area.

"Our goals for 2021 will be to keep pushing on with our developments and bringing high specification, affordable living to the areas we develop in. We currently have a few developments highlighted to move onto in the pipeline for the first quarter of next year which is a very exciting prospect for us and will look to continue growing and taking advantage of a lot of opportunities upcoming. I'm sure it will be an exciting year for all businesses to bounce back and get back to their best," Reece details.

