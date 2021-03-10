

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.03.2021 / 18:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Mr First name: Mark Last name(s): Tyndall

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

b) LEI

529900QA2LORU6646N15

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: GB0059822006

b) Nature of the transaction

Automatic sale of a portion of the acquired shares to fund income tax and social security liabilities

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 63.93 EUR 124855.29 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 63.9300 EUR 124855.2900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-08; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XTRA

