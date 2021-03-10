Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.03.2021
WKN: A0MJX8 ISIN: FR0010377127 Ticker-Symbol: JPZ 
Frankfurt
10.03.21
17:25 Uhr
1,800 Euro
-0,040
-2,17 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOLFINES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOLFINES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7401,90021:02
Actusnews Wire
10.03.2021
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DOLFINES (EX DIETSWELL): 2021 Agenda - Financial Communication

Press Release Paris, March 10, 2021

INDICATIVE CALENDAR OF FINANCIAL PUBLICATIONS IN 2021

DOLFINES, an independent specialist in engineering and services for the renewable and conventional energy industry, publishes its financial communication calendar for the year 2021.

2020 full-year results Week 17

2020 full-year report Week 17

General meeting of Shareholders Week 26

2021 1st half-year results Week 43

All publications will be made after the market closes. The calendar is provided as a guide and may be subject to change.

About DOLFINES (www.dolfines.com )

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level.

Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - FR0010377127 - ALDOL

DOLFINES is eligible to PEA-PME

DOLFINES

Delphine BARDELET GUEJO

Chief Financial Officer

delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com

COMALTO

Jean-FrançoisCARMINATI Analysts and Medias Relations

06 63 87 57 60 - jfcarminati@comalto.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m52clJlml27IyGyeYsibl2ZqnGeUmpSda2qWlpdwlJeZnW9kmJlha8meZm9plm5s
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-68196-dolfines_pr-agenda-financial-publications-2021.pdf

© 2021 Actusnews Wire
