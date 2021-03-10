ClareMedica Health Partners CEO, Roberto L. Palenzuela, Invited to Participate as a Panelist for the McDermott Will & Emery LLP 2021 HPE Miami Conference

Panelists to Discuss Multiple Aspects of Risk and Value Based Provider Models

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / ClareMedica Health Partners, LLC ("ClareMedica") one of Florida's premier health care organizations focused on the delivery of primary care to seniors, announced today that the company's chief executive officer, Roberto L. Palenzuela, has been invited to participate as a panelist at the McDermott Will and Emery LLP 2021 HPE Miami Conference on March 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Mr. Palenzuela will be discussing various aspects of the health care industry on a guest panel entitled "The Proliferation of Risk-Based/Value-Based Provider Models."

The 2021 HPE Miami Conference is virtual and registration to attend is available by visiting: https://2021hpe.splashthat.com/.

About ClareMedica Health Partners

ClareMedica is a growing health care company that provides and coordinates comprehensive health care services for Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and other customers through a network of employed and affiliated physicians. We deliver accountable care for all health care stakeholders by employing a patient-centric care model that adds value and provides solutions for a changing health care industry. With locations in Miami, Palm Beach, and Tampa, our health care network has over 100 providers and continues to grow. To learn more about ClareMedica Health Partners, LLC, please visit the company's website at www.claremedica.com.

SOURCE: ClareMedica Health Partners, LLC

