Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
(Kurs-)Zeitbombe?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
Tradegate
10.03.21
21:20 Uhr
5,180 Euro
-0,090
-1,71 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1355,22021:44
5,1355,21021:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2021 | 21:29
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade - Options

Reference is made to the announcement on 22 May, 2018, in which Hexagon Composites ASA (the "Company") announced the grant of 1,200,000 share options to employees under its employee share option program, each at a strike price of NOK 20.85 per share. Following the spin-off of Purus and resultant distribution of a dividend in kind amounting to 15% of that company, the strike price has been adjusted by the fair market value of NOK 4.095 essentially to "make whole" all 2018 options holders. The new strike price is therefore NOK 16.80 per share.

Of the 1,200,000 options, 800,000 options were granted to senior executives and managers listed as primary insiders.

The options may be exercised in part or in full within three weeks following the official announcement of the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020, first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2021.

The following primary insiders have exercised options on 10 March 2021, the last day of the current exercise window.

Primary insiderOptions exercisedShares received upon exercise of optionsShares held before shares received upon exercise of optionsShares held after exercise of optionsNumbers of options held after exerciseNumber of PSUs held
David Bandele80 00067 11288 317155 4290121 080
George Siedlecki80 00067 11246 010113 1220121 080

The Company has resolved to settle the economic value of the exercised options through transfer of shares held in treasury and has therefore initiated the transfer of 134 224 treasury shares to the employees as settlement of the exercised options. After the transaction, the Company will hold 1 477 153 treasury shares.

To settle their tax obligation resulting from the option exercise, the following individuals have sold some of their shares:

Primary insiderNumber of shares soldShare price soldTotal shares held after the sale
David Bandele40 00050.9555115 429
George Siedlecki40 00050.955573 122

For more information:
Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • KRT 1500 DB options (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d0f36604-bcf1-4217-b01b-1cd66da1e556)
  • KRT 1500 DB sale (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c3df04a2-1fd8-4bb4-9f42-853fe6d29889)
  • KRT 1500 GS sale (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1c209d98-0b88-4698-99ea-c17460e4e96a)
  • KRT 1500 GS options (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4502a9f8-57c0-494f-939e-f2407914d95d)

HEXAGON COMPOSITES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.