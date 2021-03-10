Kadmon Holdings, Inc.: Kadmon Announces U.S. FDA Has Extended the Review Period for Belumosudil in Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review period for the New Drug Application (NDA) for belumosudil for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD). In a notice received from the FDA on March 9, 2021, the Company was informed that the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for its Priority Review of belumosudil has been extended to August 30, 2021.

The FDA extended the PDUFA date to allow time to review additional information submitted by Kadmon in response to a recent FDA information request. The submission of the additional information has been determined by the FDA to constitute a major amendment to the NDA, resulting in an extension of the PDUFA date by three months.

"We remain confident in the data supporting our application for belumosudil in cGVHD and look forward to continuing to work closely with the FDA during the remainder of the review process," said Harlan W. Waksal, M.D., President and CEO of Kadmon. "We are committed to bringing belumosudil to market, once approved, to help meet the needs of patients living with cGVHD."

About Belumosudil

Belumosudil (KD025) is a selective oral inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), a signaling pathway that modulates inflammatory response and pro-fibrotic processes. In November 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted and granted Priority Review for the NDA for belumosudil for the treatment of patients with cGVHD. The NDA is being reviewed under the FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) and Project Orbis pilot programs. The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to belumosudil for the treatment of patients with cGVHD after failure of two or more lines of systemic therapy as well as Orphan Drug Designation to belumosudil for the treatment of cGVHD.

About cGVHD

cGVHD is a common and often fatal complication following hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In cGVHD, transplanted immune cells (graft) attack the patient's cells (host), leading to inflammation and fibrosis in multiple tissues, including skin, mouth, eye, joints, liver, lung, esophagus and gastrointestinal tract. Approximately 14,000 patients in the United States are currently living with cGVHD.

About Kadmon

Kadmon is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. Kadmon's clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

