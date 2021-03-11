

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening higher on Thursday after the U.S. House of Representatives passed President Joe Biden's sweeping $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill to help supercharge the U.S. economic recovery.



'Help is here,' Biden wrote in a tweet after the vote. He plans to sign the bill on Friday.



The European Central Bank's rate decision later in the day is likely to be ultra-dovish amid the recent bond market sell-off. The monetary policy meeting will be followed by a briefing by President Christine Lagarde.



Focus will also be on the auction of 30-year U.S. Treasuries after an auction of 10-year notes on Wednesday drew sufficient demand.



Asian markets remain broadly higher, with Chinese and Hong Kong markets leading regional gains after official data showed that new bank lending in China fell less than expected in February from January.



Alleged state-backed buying also helped investors ignore ongoing tensions between Beijing and Washington over rights abuses in Hong Kong and China's authoritarian approach towards Tibet and Taiwan.



The dollar nursed losses against most currencies, helping lift gold prices for the third day running. Oil prices rose on optimism around the Covid-19 vaccinations while Bitcoin briefly topped $57,000 before retreating.



U.S. stocks closed mostly higher overnight as a benign reading on inflation and an auction of benchmark 10-year notes sent yields lower. Sentiment was also boosted by reports suggesting the U.S. plans to order 100 million additional doses of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.5 percent and the S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid marginally after the previous session's spike.



European markets ended Wednesday's session broadly higher as U.S. Treasury yields stabilized after the successful auction of $58 billion in three-year notes.



The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.4 percent. The German DAX gained 0.7 percent and France's CAC 40 index climbed 1.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 closed marginally lower.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de