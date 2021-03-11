

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Lanxess AG (LNXSF.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to 3 million euros from last year's 48 million euros.



Net income from continuing operations was 17 million euros, compared to loss of 22 million euros last year.



EBITDA pre exceptionals increased 1.5 percent from last year to 200 million euros. EBITDA margin pre exceptionals was 13.3 percent, up from 12 percent a year ago.



Sales decreased 8.1 percent to 1.50 billion euros from last year's 1.64 billion euros.



Further, the company said its Board of Management and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 1 euro per share, around 5 percent more than in the previous year, to the Annual Stockholders' Meeting, which will be held on May 19.



Looking ahead, LANXESS said it is starting the new fiscal year 2021 with confidence, and expects that many of its customer industries will recover.



The company anticipates EBITDA pre exceptionals of between 900 million euros and 1 billion euros for the full year, compared to 862 million euros in fiscal 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LANXESS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de