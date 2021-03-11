ForFarmers N.V.: Changes in Supervisory Board of ForFarmers

Lochem, 11 March 2021

Changes in Supervisory Board of ForFarmers

ForFarmers N.V. announces that Cees de Jong is not eligible for a new term as supervisory board member.

The Supervisory Board nominates Jan van Nieuwenhuizen for appointment as supervisory board member by the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') on Friday 23 April 2021.

Cees de Jong, chairman of the Supervisory Board: "ForFarmers is well positioned to face the challenges in the markets with its strategy Build to Grow 2025. In the past years I have enjoyed considering various strategic issues in my role as member of the Supervisory Board and have been able to contribute to the development of the organisation. The moment has come that I need and want to give priority to other matters, which is why I have decided not to be eligible for a new term of four years. I want to thank the Executive Directors of ForFarmers for the pleasurable cooperation in the past years and am very pleased that ForFarmers can today announce a good candidate as a new supervisory board member."

Jan van Nieuwenhuizen (1961) was a member of the management board of Rabobank Group until 1 September 2020. He started his career in 1986 at JP Morgan in Amsterdam and London. After holding executive positions at Morgan Stanley and NIBC, he joined Rabobank in 2009. Jan van Nieuwenhuizen read law in Leiden and business economics at the University of Freiburg in Switzerland. He has also held various supervisory directorships, including at FGH Bank and Bouwfonds Property Development. His extensive international experience, his knowledge of the global agricultural sector and his passion for sustainability are a valuable contribution to the ForFarmers Supervisory Board.

Cees de Jong will continue to fulfill the role of chairman of the Supervisory Board up to and including the upcoming AGM. At the end of the forthcoming AGM, one of the supervisory board members will take over the chairman's gavel from Cees de Jong.

This press release contains information which qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7, paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Company profile

ForFarmers N.V. ('ForFarmers', Lochem, the Netherlands) is an internationally operating feed company that offers total feed solutions for conventional and organic livestock farming. ForFarmers gives its very best "For the Future of Farming": for the continuity of farming and for a financially secure sector that will continue to serve society for generations to come in a sustainable way. By working side-by-side with farmers ForFarmers delivers real benefits: better returns, healthier livestock and greater efficiency. This is achieved by offering tailored and Total Feed solutions and a targeted approach with specialist and expert support.

With sales of around 10 million tonnes of feed, ForFarmers is market leader in Europe. ForFarmers has approximately 2,500 employees and is active in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom. In 2020, revenues amounted to approximately €2.4 billion. ForFarmers N.V. is listed at Euronext Amsterdam.