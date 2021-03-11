MediaZest Plc - Investor Presentation

11 March 2021

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Investor Presentation

MediaZest, the creative audio-visual company is pleased to announce that Geoff Robertson CEO will provide a live presentation relating to Final Results for the Period ended 30 September 2020 via the Investor Meet Company platform on 19 Mar 2021 at 10:00am GMT. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet MediaZest plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/mediazest-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow MediaZest plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.



Enquiries: Geoff Robertson

Chief Executive Officer

MediaZest Plc 0845 207 9378 David Hignell/Adam Cowl

Nominated Adviser

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP 020 3470 0470 Claire Noyce

Broker

Hybridan LLP 020 3764 2341

