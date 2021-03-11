Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.03.2021
11.03.2021 | 08:04
MediaZest Plc - Investor Presentation

MediaZest Plc - Investor Presentation

PR Newswire

London, March 10

11 March 2021

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Investor Presentation

MediaZest, the creative audio-visual company is pleased to announce that Geoff Robertson CEO will provide a live presentation relating to Final Results for the Period ended 30 September 2020 via the Investor Meet Company platform on 19 Mar 2021 at 10:00am GMT. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet MediaZest plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/mediazest-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow MediaZest plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.


Enquiries:
Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		0845 207 9378
David Hignell/Adam Cowl
Nominated Adviser
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP		020 3470 0470
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com

