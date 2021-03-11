All Star Minerals Plc - Appointment of Advisers

All Star Minerals Plc

("All Star" or the "Company")

Appointment of Advisers

All Star (AQSE:ASMO), an Investing Company listed on the AQUIS Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce the appointment of SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP ("SP Angel") as Corporate Broker and Blytheweigh as Investor Relations and Financial Communications advisers to the Company with immediate effect.

As the Company advances its strategic plan, in line with the Board's experience, All Star is continuing to assess multiple assets and investment opportunities, with progress expected in due course.

Interim CEO, Ian Harebottle, said:

"We are pleased to have appointed SP Angel and Blytheweigh as broker and Investor Relations advisers, both of whom are top-ranked firms for the mining industry within their respective professions. We believe that their appointments are a clear signal by the Board of its intention to move All Star forward and look to generate added value for our shareholders.

"In recent months we have restructured and strengthened the Board as we continue to develop our strategic approach.

"We currently have a number of potential investment opportunities under review, specifically in areas where the recently appointed directors have significant experience and expertise, including various diamond and gemstone assets in Africa and elsewhere."

There is no certainty that any of the investments under review will complete.

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the content of this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation, and has been arranged for release by Ian Harebottle, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Enquiries:

All Star Minerals Plc

Ian Harebottle

Interim CEO

Contact via Blytheweigh Financial PR and IR (details below)

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Liam Murray

020 7213 0880

Broker

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Ewan Leggat / Charlie Bouverat

020 3470 0470

Blytheweigh Financial PR and IR

Tim Blythe and Megan Ray

020 7138 3204