11.03.2021
Thomson Reuters Corp - Thomson Reuters Files 2020 Annual Report

PR Newswire

London, March 10

Thomson Reuters Files 2020 Annual Report

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 -- Thomson Reuters (TSX / NYSE: TRI) today filed its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020. The annual report contains audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) and other disclosures.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/13199/THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg

The annual report is now available in the "Investor Relations" section of www.tr.com. The annual report was filed with the Canadian securities regulatory agencies and is available at www.sedar.com. The annual report was also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 40-F and is available at www.sec.gov.

Hard copies of the 2020 annual report may be obtained, free of charge, by contacting Thomson Reuters Investor Relations at investor.relations@tr.com. Copies may also be requested by writing to Thomson Reuters Investor Relations, 3 Times Square, New York, NY, 10036, United States.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) is the world's leading provider of news and information-based tools to professionals. Our worldwide network of journalists and specialist editors keep customers up to speed on global developments, with a particular focus on legal, regulatory and tax changes. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA
Andrew Green
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 332 219 1511
andrew.green@tr.com		INVESTORS
Frank J. Golden
Head of Investor Relations
+1 332 219 1111
frank.golden@tr.com

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

© 2021 PR Newswire
